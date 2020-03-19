There are plays that, on the surface, seem to be unnecessarily fancy, but which, upon closer analysis, turn out to be indisputably correct. For example, consider this deal where West led a heart against three notrump.

Declarer took East's eight with the queen and would have gone down had he tried to establish his clubs. East would have taken the first club with the king and returned a heart, and declarer would then have found it impossible to make the contract after the clubs failed to break.

But South chose a method of play that assured three notrump regardless of how any of the suits were divided. He started by cashing the A-K of spades, hoping the queen would fall. When it didn't, he continued with a club to dummy's ace, then led the jack of spades and discarded the ace of hearts!

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

This extraordinary play assured the contract against any lie of the opposing cards. West won the spade with the queen but was helpless. Had he persisted with hearts, he would have provided dummy with a heart entry and given declarer nine tricks consisting of four spades, two hearts, two diamonds and a club.

So West shifted to a low diamond instead, hoping this might do some good — but it didn't. South took East's queen of diamonds with the ace and established an entry to dummy by leading a club to the jack.