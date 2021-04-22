1. Two clubs. This comes closer to describing your hand than a rebid of either one notrump or two hearts. It is true that one notrump would identify a hand of minimum opening strength, but it would at the same time imply balanced distribution, which you do not have. The two-club bid offers the advantage of allowing you to discover a club fit, while the chief disadvantage of two clubs is that it does not limit you to a hand of the minimum class. The advantages accorded by painting a more accurate picture of your distribution more than offset this defect.
2. Two clubs. You can't sensibly accept a notrump contract by passing, considering the danger implicit in your singleton spade. It is therefore best to bid two clubs, hoping to find a better landing place.
3. Three clubs. This is a straight value bid indicating a hand of minimum opening strength that contains support for clubs. With a couple more high-card points, you would have enough for a jump-raise to four clubs.
4. Three diamonds. The only alternative -- three clubs -- would promise more in the way of high-card points. The simple raise, informing partner that you have a minimum opening with diamond support, provides the most accurate description of your hand.
5. Three clubs. The possible rebids are three hearts, three clubs and pass. If partner has a dead-minimum for his raise, the limit of the hand might be nine or even only eight tricks. At the same time, though, allowance must be made for the possibility of making 10 tricks if partner has the right hand, so passing two hearts is much too conservative.
Three clubs (a "help-suit game-try") is more informative than three hearts and is therefore the better choice. It tells partner that you have a second suit and allows him to bid three or four hearts, depending on how he re-evaluates his hand. If he has, say, Insert graphic
he will bid four hearts, which is virtually laydown.