1. Two clubs. This comes closer to describing your hand than a rebid of either one notrump or two hearts. It is true that one notrump would identify a hand of minimum opening strength, but it would at the same time imply balanced distribution, which you do not have. The two-club bid offers the advantage of allowing you to discover a club fit, while the chief disadvantage of two clubs is that it does not limit you to a hand of the minimum class. The advantages accorded by painting a more accurate picture of your distribution more than offset this defect.

2. Two clubs. You can't sensibly accept a notrump contract by passing, considering the danger implicit in your singleton spade. It is therefore best to bid two clubs, hoping to find a better landing place.

3. Three clubs. This is a straight value bid indicating a hand of minimum opening strength that contains support for clubs. With a couple more high-card points, you would have enough for a jump-raise to four clubs.

4. Three diamonds. The only alternative -- three clubs -- would promise more in the way of high-card points. The simple raise, informing partner that you have a minimum opening with diamond support, provides the most accurate description of your hand.