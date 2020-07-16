× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There is no question that declarer has a natural advantage over the defenders because he sees all of his side's assets while each defender can see only half of his side's resources. Nevertheless, a thoughtful defender can give a good account of himself if he makes use of all the information available to him.

Take this case where North-South reached three notrump as shown and West led the ten of clubs. Declarer played low from dummy, and East's first problem was to decide whether to take the ace.

After careful thought, East took the trick and returned the queen of hearts! This was certainly an unusual play, but it rendered South helpless as the cards lay.

If declarer covered the queen with the king, East's A-10-6 would become a tenace over dummy's J-9 and later bring about defeat when West gained the lead with the diamond queen. And if South did not cover the queen, a low heart continuation by East would produce the same result.

Observe that any other sequence of plays by East to the first two tricks allows the contract to be made. The question, therefore, is, How can East tell that this defense will prove effective?