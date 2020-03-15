In this deal from a team contest, the final contract at both tables was four hearts, although East-West can make four spades as the cards lie. Both Wests led a spade after having raised East's weak two-spade opening to three.
At the first table, East won dummy's nine of spades with the queen and shifted to the queen of clubs. Declarer covered with the king, losing to the ace, and West returned a club to East's jack. East then exited with a trump.
It did not take South long to find the winning play. He promptly put up the ace of hearts, caught West's singleton king, drew the missing trump and claimed the remainder, making four.
South had good reason to go against the percentages by playing the hearts as he did. East's weak two-bid promised a strong six-card suit but not enough high-card strength to open with a one-bid.
After the first three tricks, East could be credited with the A-Q of spades and Q-J of clubs. If he also held the king of hearts, he would have opened with one spade. Therefore, declarer's only chance was that West held the singleton king.
At the second table, the play to the first trick was the same, but there the similarity ended. Here, East was not inclined to reveal the entire high-card content of his hand by shifting to the queen of clubs at trick two. Instead he returned the club three!
Declarer put up the king, losing to the ace. West did his part to add to the obfuscation by returning the ten of clubs, which held the trick. West then exited with a diamond.
This time, South had much less to go on. He won the diamond in dummy, led the jack of hearts and let it ride. West's king scored the setting trick, and when East ruffed the diamond return for down two, it merely added to the satisfaction of a well-defended hand.