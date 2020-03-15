In this deal from a team contest, the final contract at both tables was four hearts, although East-West can make four spades as the cards lie. Both Wests led a spade after having raised East's weak two-spade opening to three.

At the first table, East won dummy's nine of spades with the queen and shifted to the queen of clubs. Declarer covered with the king, losing to the ace, and West returned a club to East's jack. East then exited with a trump.

It did not take South long to find the winning play. He promptly put up the ace of hearts, caught West's singleton king, drew the missing trump and claimed the remainder, making four.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

South had good reason to go against the percentages by playing the hearts as he did. East's weak two-bid promised a strong six-card suit but not enough high-card strength to open with a one-bid.

After the first three tricks, East could be credited with the A-Q of spades and Q-J of clubs. If he also held the king of hearts, he would have opened with one spade. Therefore, declarer's only chance was that West held the singleton king.