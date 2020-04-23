Despite anything you may have heard to the contrary, this was the hand that launched Sylvia upon her amazing series of misadventures at the club.

The deal occurred shortly after she became a member. There is no question that the admissions committee would have rejected Sylvia's application for membership had it been aware of how poorly she played, or how little experience she had had.

I was not present when the hand arose, but the bidding was reported to me to have taken place as shown.

Sylvia was South and bid two spades (a strong opening in those days) after East had passed. Obviously, she had suffered a mental aberration of some sort. Perhaps she was counting aloud how many spades she had or was thinking about the previous hand. Whatever the reason, West passed, and North promptly bid seven spades.

Sylvia was aghast at this turn of events, but, as usual, showed no outward sign that anything was wrong. She won the club lead in dummy, led a diamond and, having learned several days earlier how to finesse, played the ten.

After the ten held, she cashed the A-K-Q, discarding a club and two hearts from dummy. Sylvia then finessed the queen of hearts, cashed the ace of clubs and ace of hearts and ruffed a heart with the six of spades.

Nine tricks had been played, and West was down to the Q-10-8-7 of trump. When Sylvia now led a club, West ruffed with the seven but was overruffed by dummy's nine. And when Sylvia trumped dummy's last heart with her king, West had to underruff with the eight. A club lead then trapped West's Q-10, allowing dummy's A-J to score the last two tricks, and the grand slam came rolling home!

