Bobby Goldman, one of the world's great players and a member of the Dallas Aces that bested the vaunted Italian Blue Team in the early 1970s, died in 1999 at the age of 60. He had just been elected to the Bridge Hall of Fame.

Goldman was a moving force in keeping alive many of the Aces' numerous bridge enterprises long after the team had disbanded. He was also a leading theorist and promulgator of new conventions that have since passed into common usage.

A day after Goldman's death, my cousin, Bob Becker, a top-flight player in his own right, called to give me a hand Goldman had played when he was 19 years old. As the deal shows, even at that young age, Goldman had a full grasp of the subtleties of the game.

Goldman was South, and West led the queen of diamonds to dummy's ace. Goldman then cashed the A-K of trump, learning he had a trump loser when West discarded a diamond.

His only chance for the slam was to get rid of his diamond loser on dummy's fourth club. Most players would no doubt have played the Q-K-A of clubs, hoping East had started with three or more clubs. This would have failed as the cards lie. But Goldman saw a way to improve on his chances by giving East a chance to make a mistake.