Over the long haul, the main reason some players win more often than others is that they are, simply, better players. As a case in point, take this deal from a team-of-four match.

At the first table, West led the K-A of clubs, East playing the 2-4 and declarer the 5-8. West realized that the contract could not be stopped if South had all three missing aces, so he had to credit East with an ace. The big problem was that he did not know whether to shift to a heart or a diamond at trick three.

Unfortunately, West chose to lead the ten of hearts next, whereupon declarer quickly cashed the A-K-Q of hearts and discarded his diamond loser. He then lost a spade finesse to West's king and scored the rest of the tricks for his contract.

At the second table, East also played the 2-4 of clubs on West's K-A. But at this table, East-West were employing a more sophisticated method of defense -- suit-preference signals in obvious situations -- so it was much easier for West to know which red suit to lead at trick three.