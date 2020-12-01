Over the long haul, the main reason some players win more often than others is that they are, simply, better players. As a case in point, take this deal from a team-of-four match.
At the first table, West led the K-A of clubs, East playing the 2-4 and declarer the 5-8. West realized that the contract could not be stopped if South had all three missing aces, so he had to credit East with an ace. The big problem was that he did not know whether to shift to a heart or a diamond at trick three.
Unfortunately, West chose to lead the ten of hearts next, whereupon declarer quickly cashed the A-K-Q of hearts and discarded his diamond loser. He then lost a spade finesse to West's king and scored the rest of the tricks for his contract.
At the second table, East also played the 2-4 of clubs on West's K-A. But at this table, East-West were employing a more sophisticated method of defense -- suit-preference signals in obvious situations -- so it was much easier for West to know which red suit to lead at trick three.
Here, when West cashed the ace of clubs, East had a choice of whether to play the four or the nine, both basically insignificant cards. However, according to their methods, if East had held the ace of hearts and wanted a heart shift, he would have signaled with his highest club -- the nine in this case -- to indicate a preference for the higher-ranking red suit.
East's actual play of the four therefore denied his holding the ace of hearts and made it much easier for West to find the winning defense. He led a low diamond to East's ace at trick three, and declarer later lost a trump trick to go down one.
The occasions when suit-preference signals can be utilized may not occur all that often, but when the proper opportunity arises, they work like a charm.
