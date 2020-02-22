Some plays in bridge that might initially be regarded as fancy later prove, upon further analysis, to be entirely necessary.

Consider this deal where West led a club against six diamonds. Declarer won with the ace, played a diamond to the queen and continued with a low diamond to the nine, on which East showed out.

Warned by the 4-1 trump division that making the slam would be much more difficult than it at first seemed, South led a heart to the ace and returned the king of diamonds from dummy, overtaking it with the ace. He then drew West's last trump with the jack of diamonds and at the same time discarded the queen of hearts from dummy!

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Declarer then conceded the jack of hearts to East's king and claimed the rest of the tricks to make the slam.

Fancy, perhaps, but anyone who thinks South's method of play was unnecessarily gaudy has not given enough thought to the situation.

The fact is that declarer could not have made the contract had he simply drawn the opposing trumps without taking the unusual steps he did to unblock the heart suit. East would refuse to take the queen of hearts whenever it was offered to him, after which South would have found it impossible to recover.

The 4-1 trump division was certainly not overly abnormal, but dealing with it correctly was a distinct challenge. Unblocking the hearts so that the suit could be run after West's trumps were drawn required extremely careful play, but the circumstances clearly called for the measures South adopted. He wasn't just trying to be fancy; what he did was absolutely essential.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0