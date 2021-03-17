Perhaps you won't agree with South's off-shape one notrump bid or North's raise to three, but that's the way the bidding went. Besides, on this deal the play's the thing, so let's get on with it.

West led the king of diamonds, which won, and continued with the queen, which also won. Another diamond forced dummy's ace, and East had to find a discard.

Now if you were East and saw only dummy's hand and your own, what would you discard? It might seem odd, but the proper discard is the queen of clubs! If you make this play, South goes down two; if you don't, South makes the contract. All he needs to do is to lead a club from dummy and duck when you produce the queen. Eventually he scores five clubs, a diamond, two hearts and a spade.

A very good case can be made for discarding the queen of clubs. If South has the A-K-J, the queen is worthless. And if South lacks one of these honors, West must have the ace, king or jack as a potential entry to his diamonds. It follows that retention of the queen cannot serve a useful purpose, and, in fact, it is an albatross around your neck.