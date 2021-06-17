Declarer should not become so enamored with a particular line of play that he fails to recognize a safer approach that has developed after the play to the first few tricks.

For example, consider what happened to South on this deal after he had reached an excellent six-spade contract on the bidding shown. All he needed to have a reasonable play for 12 tricks was to find North with the king of hearts, queen of clubs or shortness in clubs, so he was justified in bidding the slam.

Declarer won the opening diamond lead with the ace and, since a heart loser seemed unavoidable, focused all his attention on avoiding any club losers. So he cashed the A-K of clubs and led a third club. When West followed with the nine, declarer ruffed with dummy's ten.

Had the clubs divided 3-3, 12 tricks would have become certain. But when East discarded a heart on the third club, the problem in the club suit remained unresolved.

South therefore led a heart to the ace and played fourth club. After West followed with the queen, declarer ruffed with dummy's seven, hoping East did not have the eight. But East overruffed and cashed the heart king to put the contract down one.