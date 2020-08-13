× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There's no harm in indulging in fantasy, so let's imagine you get dealt the South hand and open the bidding with six notrump. West leads a spade, and the question is how to give yourself the best chance to make the slam. Remember, you don't see the East-West cards, which could be divided in millions of different ways.

The best method of play is to win the spade lead with the king and return the four of clubs! One of your main hopes is that the clubs are divided 3-3, and the safest way of exploring this possibility is by leading low initially. If you started out by playing the A-K-4 of clubs and the suit broke 4-2, you'd be down before you could test any other possibilities.

Let's say West wins the club and returns the nine of spades. You win with the ace and cash the A-K of clubs. If both defenders follow suit, dummy's six of clubs becomes good, and you're within a trick of making the contract. Next, you cash the A-K-Q of diamonds, and, if the jack falls, you have your 12th trick, eventually discarding your jack of hearts on dummy's six of clubs.

If the jack of diamonds does not fall when you play the A-K-Q, you plan to rely on a heart finesse after discarding the diamond ten on dummy's club winner.