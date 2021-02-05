1. Pass. The main purpose of a pre-emptive bid is to make it difficult for the opponents to enter the bidding. So if you happen to hold this hand against a four-heart bid, it is not easy to decide whether to pass or bid four spades. If you are by nature a fearless competitor, you will bid four spades and hope the roof doesn't cave in on you. If you are by nature cautious, you will pass and hope for the best. Either way, you won't feel comfortable. Probably 60% of experts would pass, but a highly respectable 40% would boldly enter the fray with four spades and take their chances.

2. Double. Your partner might elect to pass the double, which is intended primarily for takeout, but even though you may feel this is undesirable, you have no reasonable alternative. The dilemma you face merely emphasizes how bothersome a pre-emptive bid can be. If partner does pass, it may turn out that the best possible result is to defend against four hearts doubled and beat it one or two tricks when there is no game your way.

3. Pass. Here you expect to beat four hearts, but you should not double because partner is likely to bid rather than pass, and your side will wind up minus rather than plus.