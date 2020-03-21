This deal from a knockout team-of-four contest presents an interesting play problem. North-South reached seven clubs as shown, and West led the ten of diamonds. How would you proceed?

It's easy to make the grand slam — provided you have the privilege of peeking. You simply discard a heart on the ace of diamonds, later capture East's queen of spades and finish with 13 tricks.

But the actual dealer did not have the benefit of seeing the opposing cards. After playing the diamond ace, he didn't know whether to discard a heart and rely on the spade finesse, or to discard a spade and hope to score four heart tricks. Percentagewise, this was a very close proposition. He finally decided to pitch a spade and so went down one.

However, South subjected himself to an unnecessary early guess. There was no good reason to take the diamond ace immediately; instead, he should have ruffed the first diamond in his hand. He can then cash a spade and a heart to see if an honor falls. When nothing happens, he cashes another trick in each suit. In the actual case, the spade queen falls, and South's worries are over.

If no honor appears when the four high cards are cashed, declarer crosses to dummy with the club ace and discards the spade jack on the diamond ace, hoping the two missing hearts are evenly divided.