It is obviously more difficult to sink a 10-foot putt than a 2-footer, and some hands are likewise more difficult to play than others.

Consider this deal where the defenders start by taking three heart tricks and then shift to a club. Declarer wins with the ace, leads a spade to the ace and another spade back to the king. West shows out, and South eventually loses a trump trick to East's jack to finish down one.

Looking at all four hands, it's easy to see that declarer can make the contract by finessing the ten on his second trump lead. However, this play is hard to justify without seeing the East-West cards. In the long run, it would be a losing proposition to finesse the ten with this combination.

However, South can make the contract without the benefit of a peek at the opposing cards. When the club is returned at trick four, declarer's sole concern should be the possibility of losing a trump trick. As this can occur only when the trumps are divided 4-1 (or 5-0), he should take whatever steps he can to cater to a 4-1 division.

If West has four trumps to the jack, the contract is hopeless, so declarer should assume East has them. Accordingly, at trick five South leads a diamond to the ace, then ruffs a diamond. This is followed by the king of spades and a spade to dummy's ace, on which West shows out.

It is here that the simple precaution of ruffing a diamond before testing the trump suit comes home to roost. After the 4-1 trump split is revealed, South ruffs another diamond, reducing his hand to the Q-10 of spades and Q-J of clubs. He then cashes the Q-K of clubs, ending in dummy, and leads a diamond, and East's J-9 of trump go up in smoke.

