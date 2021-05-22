As the play progresses, declarer learns more and more about the distribution of the missing cards. This accumulated knowledge often allows him to make tricks he would not otherwise have gotten.

For example, suppose you're in three notrump on this deal and West leads the diamond eight, which you win with the nine. West obviously has your diamonds all bottled up, but you have nine easy tricks if the hearts are divided 3-3.

So you start by leading the jack of clubs, which wins, and continue with a club to the queen, taken by East with the ace. East returns the queen of spades, which you duck in order to learn more about how the East-West cards are divided. When East continues spades, you win with the king, on which West discards a low diamond.

By this time, you know much more about the opponents' hands than you did at trick one. West obviously started with one spade and five diamonds and has already followed to two rounds of clubs.

When you next cash the ace of spades, K-A of hearts and king of clubs, everyone following suit in hearts and clubs, the contract suddenly becomes a certainty.