There is an enormous difference between making seven spades vulnerable and going down one at that contract — 2,310 points at duplicate scoring, to be exact. So, if you're in seven spades, as in the present case, it stands to reason that you should try very hard to find the best line of play.

Let's first suppose you were lackadaisical about the matter. You'd probably win the club lead with the king and draw two rounds of trump, hoping for a 2-2 split, in which case it would be all over but the shouting. When East showed out on the second round, you'd stop drawing trump and play the A-K of hearts, planning to ruff one or two hearts in dummy and sew up the grand slam.

Sadly, if you played the hand this way, you'd quickly go down one when West ruffed the second heart. Bad luck, you could say, but let's take another look and see if you shouldn't have done better.

The proper line of play makes the contract. It does not depend on finding the trumps divided 2-2 or the hearts divided 3-3 or 4-2. After winning the club lead, ruff a club with the jack of spades, lead the four of spades to the seven, ruff a club with the king, lead the ten of spades to the queen and ruff the nine of clubs with your last trump, the ace.

Now lead a diamond to the king, draw West's last trump with the nine, and your work is done. The 13 tricks you score consist of three club ruffs in your hand, dummy's four trumps and the A-K of hearts, A-K of diamonds and A-K of clubs.

