There are times when a player can see that if he defends normally, declarer will almost surely get home with the contract. On such occasions, a bit of inspiration may be needed to alter the course of events.

Consider today's deal, where South wound up in three notrump after North had made a "splinter bid" indicating support for clubs, game-going values and a singleton or void in spades. South appeared well-prepared for a spade lead despite North's announced shortness in the suit, so West tried leading his own long suit.

Declarer took the first trick with dummy's queen and played the club jack, taken by West with the king. It seemed obvious to West that if he led another heart or switched to a spade, South would come to at least nine tricks after conceding a second club.

So West put on his thinking cap and came up with the only play that could give his side a chance -- he switched to the queen of diamonds! South was so grateful to be handed a diamond trick that he automatically covered the queen with dummy's king, assuring that either the king or jack would become a trick. After the king held, declarer reverted to clubs. West won with the ace and, pursuing his plan, played the ace and another diamond. When the smoke cleared, South was down two.