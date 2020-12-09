Bridge is primarily a game of percentages, but there are times when psychological considerations play a bigger role than probabilities.

Consider this deal from a team contest where both North-South pairs reached four spades after West had opened three diamonds. Both Wests led the diamond king and continued with the ace at trick two, East discarding a low heart.

At the first table, West continued with the diamond jack, which declarer ruffed with dummy's ten of spades. When East failed to overruff, it became clear that West had the queen of spades. So South next led a low spade to the king and returned a spade toward the A-J, picking up West's queen. East's ace of clubs later scored the defenders' third and last trick, and the contract was made.

Afterward, East reprimanded his partner for leading a third diamond, thereby revealing the location of the spade queen. Had West shifted to another suit at trick three, East argued, declarer might well have misguessed the spade position and gone down.

East's analysis left something to be desired, as evidenced by what transpired at the other table. There, West recognized the danger of playing a third diamond, so he shifted to a club at trick three.