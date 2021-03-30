If you examine all four hands, you might well conclude that declarer must go down one at four hearts after West leads a spade and East plays the K-A and a third round of the suit, forcing dummy to ruff West's queen.

But when the deal occurred, South wound up making the contract. He began by assuming that East had 15 to 18 points for his notrump overcall and therefore had to have the K-Q of hearts.

South furthermore realized that his best chance to make the contract lay in trying to execute an endplay against East, rather than in playing the A-x of trump in the hope that East had started with the K-Q doubleton.

Accordingly, he played the A-K of clubs and ruffed a club, then cashed the A-K-Q of diamonds and ruffed another club.

By this time, everyone was down to three cards, with dummy holding the A-8-4 of trump, East the K-Q-5, and South the J-10-9. Declarer then led the jack and played low from dummy, and East's two apparent trump tricks suddenly dwindled to one.

It is true that against certain other distributions of the opposing cards, declarer's plan would have failed. But it is also true that, in such case, no other plan would have succeeded. South's method of play thus was well-devised to make the contract if it could be made.

Ordinarily, point count is useful only during the bidding, but there are times when it is also useful during the play. This was one of those occasions -- as South so ably demonstrated.

