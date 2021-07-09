1. You are sure to make the slam if the opposing clubs are divided 3-2, so all your thoughts should be centered on how to overcome a 4-1 or 5-0 club division.

By far the best approach, after winning the spade lead with the ace, is to play as many trumps as necessary until the opponents have exactly one trump remaining. You deliberately do not draw this last trump, but instead next play the ace of hearts and A-K of clubs.

If both opponents follow to both clubs, you draw the missing trump and concede a club trick. If the clubs divide 4-1 or 5-0 and the ace or king of clubs gets trumped, you score the rest of the tricks because the player who ruffs is forced to return a spade or a heart to dummy.

If the clubs divide 4-1 or 5-0 and neither the ace nor king gets ruffed, you next lead the deuce of trump, hoping that the player who wins with the missing trump will be forced to return a spade or a heart.

2. Let's say you win the spade queen with the king and try a club finesse. If it loses, South will return a spade, and if North started with five spades to the A-10, you go down one.