Most players are familiar with the suit-preference signal that can be used when returning a suit that partner can (or may) ruff. If the leader of the suit wants his partner to return the higher-ranking of the two remaining suits (other than trump and the suit being ruffed), he leads a high spot-card for his partner to ruff; if he prefers the lower-ranking suit, he returns his lowest card.

This handy device can be applied in many other defensive situations. Today's deal, which occurred in a team contest, illustrates a common variation.

At both tables, the contract was four spades, and both Wests led the singleton ace of diamonds. At the first table, where a relatively inexperienced pair held the East-West cards, East followed to the first trick with the deuce, ostensibly indicating a lack of interest in having diamonds continued. This left West in the dark as to what suit to shift to, so he tossed a mental coin and it came up clubs.

Declarer won East's jack with the ace and lost the queen of spades to East's ace. East returned a diamond, ruffed by West for the defenders' third trick, but that was the end of the line for the defense. South won West's heart shift, drew the missing trump and claimed the remainder, discarding his losing heart on one of dummy's high diamonds.