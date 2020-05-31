Notrump contracts often feature a race between the defenders and the declarer for the establishment of tricks. That is why the opening leader usually leads his longest suit at the start of play.

The defenders have a built-in advantage because they get the jump on declarer in the race to develop tricks. If they have enough high cards and a sufficiently long suit, the tempo they gain on the opening lead frequently proves to be decisive. But declarer can sometimes offset this advantage by choosing correctly which of his own long suits to play first. Here is such a case.

West led a heart, and South won East's king with the ace. Declarer then played a diamond to dummy's jack, taken by East with the ace. Back came a heart to South's ten and West's jack, and another low heart by West established his suit. When the opposing diamonds turned out to be divided 4-1, declarer could score only eight tricks, and he eventually finished down one.

However, South should have made the contract. He should not have attacked diamonds first. Instead, he should have crossed to dummy with a club at trick two and returned a low spade.