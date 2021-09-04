This deal occurred in a national open pairs championship. South was world champion Gail Greenberg, playing with her husband, Jack.

South's three-heart bid was made in the hope that North could bid three notrump. When North raised to four hearts and East doubled, Mrs. Greenberg retreated to five diamonds, also doubled by East.

West led the ace of clubs, East following with the deuce. West then shifted to his singleton heart, hoping to get a ruff later. That proved to be the opening declarer needed, and she exploited it to the hilt. She took East's nine with the queen, cashed all of her diamonds and crossed to the king of hearts to bring about this position:

Insert graphic

Mrs. Greenberg now cashed dummy's king of clubs, and East was a dead duck. He tried to lead South astray by discarding the ace of spades, but this made no impression whatever on Mrs. Greenberg, who next led the spade queen. East won with the king and had to lead a heart from the J-5 into dummy's A-10 to give declarer the contract.

East might have spared himself this ignominious fate had he played the jack of clubs under his partner's ace at trick one as a suit-preference signal. West might then have found the killing spade shift -- but then there would have been no tale to tell.

