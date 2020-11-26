This deal comes from a team-of-four championship. Six hearts was reached at both tables, but only one of the declarers made the slam.

At the first table, South won the diamond lead with the ace, played a heart to the ace and continued with a heart to the king. When West showed out, declarer played the king of diamonds, ruffed by East. With two small diamonds remaining in his hand and only one trump left in dummy, South had to lose another diamond for down one.

At the second table, against the same opening lead, declarer played the hand with far more cunning. He drew a round of trump with the king and then, to cater to the possibility that East had started with a singleton diamond, crossed to dummy with a spade and returned a diamond.

Had East ruffed, South would easily have made the rest of the tricks by drawing a second round of trump and then ruffing his remaining diamond loser in dummy. But East correctly discarded a spade on the diamond lead, and declarer won the trick with the king.

South thereupon led a third round of diamonds and ruffed with dummy's ace! He then returned to his hand by ruffing a spade.

Next came the fourth round of diamonds, ruffed by declarer in dummy and overruffed by East to produce the first and only trick for the defense.

Thus, the second South made six hearts thanks to his far more cautious and thoughtful approach to the play. He established a trump trick for East by ruffing his third diamond with dummy's ace, but by doing so assured that he would be able to ruff both of his diamond losers in dummy and so finish with 12 tricks. South may have lost the battle not to lose a trump trick, but he won the war.

