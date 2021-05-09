If you consistently overbid your values, it stands to reason you should be a better-than-average declarer, since the combination of overbidding your hands and then underplaying them tends to lead to a rapid diminution of your assets.

Consider this deal where it may be assumed that South was a card-carrying member of the aforementioned party. Most players with the South hand would pass West's intermediate-strength two-heart overcall, having spoken their piece, but in the actual case, South bid two notrump, which North correctly raised to three.

However, South made the contract by virtue of excellent play. When East played the ten of hearts at trick one, declarer followed with the three! This remarkable play rendered the defense helpless.

East returned a low diamond, South following low, and whether West took his ace or not, declarer could not be denied nine tricks after forcing out the A-K of clubs.

Now let's suppose South had taken the ten of hearts with the queen, which seems the natural thing to do. In that case, declarer would probably have gone down three with normal play, losing four heart tricks, the A-K of clubs and the ace of diamonds.