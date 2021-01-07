Dear Mr. Becker: A great many people simply don't understand the psychological factors of the game. I know what I'm talking about because I have been playing rubber bridge for years with some friends, and I am far and away the biggest winner in the game.

However, this is not because I play better than the others -- as a matter of fact, they all bid and play their cards better than I do.

Where I have a big edge is when it comes to psychology. For instance, the other night I won a 3,300-point rubber -- the very first one we played. My partner and I didn't have the cards to win by such an amount, and to be perfectly frank about it, we should actually have lost the rubber.

It was the psychology, though, that did it, and this hand is what got us started. We got to five spades, and West led his singleton club.

I won with the king, noting that with neither opponent able to give the other a club ruff, the contract was now assured. I then led a spade and finessed. West took the king and made a good play by leading a low heart away from his ace in the hope that East could win and return a club.

East got pretty mad when he saw the heart lead because he wanted a club return also. When he played the ten of hearts, I let him win the trick by discarding a diamond.