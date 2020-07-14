× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The biggest boost contract bridge ever got was the Lenz-Culbertson match held during the winter of 1931-32. The antagonists were Mr. and Mrs. Ely Culbertson vs. Sidney Lenz and Oswald Jacoby. The match was supposedly a test of bidding systems — the Culbertson approach-forcing method versus the Official (or One-Two-Three) System.

The battle lasted for the scheduled 150 rubbers, and the ultimate victors were the Culbertsons by a goodly margin.

Newspaper coverage of the dramatic match was widespread. Virtually every paper in the country carried a report each day. As the match progressed, millions of cardplayers were converted to contract bridge.

Lenz had long been an auction-bridge star and had written many books that were well-received. The Culbertsons, though not as well known to the public, had compiled an enviable tournament record. The young, dynamic Jacoby was considered the best of the upcoming crop.

The hand shown, though it had little impact on the outcome, is nevertheless of interest as an example of a seldom-used play.

The bidding is hard to explain, judged by present-day standards, but was part of the Lenz-Jacoby system. The final contract of three hearts was perfectly acceptable, considering the partscore of 30.

Lenz (South) played low from dummy on the opening club lead. When East won with the king, Lenz was careful to play the queen on it! Culbertson then shifted to a diamond. Mrs. Culbertson (Jo) took the queen and continued with a diamond to South's ace. Lenz now led the six of clubs, finessed dummy's ten and discarded a diamond on the club ace. Eventually, he lost a heart and a spade to make exactly nine tricks and score a vulnerable game.

