A defender who makes it a practice to falsecard regularly -- in an effort to fool the declarer -- will sometimes wind up fooling his partner instead and so defeat the very purpose of the falsecard.

However, there are times when a defender can afford to deliberately deceive his partner because he knows that no harm, and perhaps some good, can come from his deceptive measures. Such situations are relatively rare, but they should be exploited when the occasion arises.

Consider this deal where, if you look at all four hands, it seems that the outcome is preordained. Declarer's only losers are two hearts and a club, and he should therefore make four spades. But when the hand was played, South fell victim to a clever ruse by East and ended up down one.

West led the king of hearts. East overtook the king with the ace and returned the deuce of hearts to West's queen. West naturally assumed that his partner had started with the doubleton A-2 of hearts -- which was exactly what East wanted him to think -- so West continued with the ten of hearts at trick three.

Declarer could now have made the contract by ruffing low in dummy, but he elected to ruff high because he was afraid East would overruff.

When East followed suit to the third round of hearts, declarer realized he'd been had, but it was too late to do anything about it. The damage had already been done, and East eventually scored a trump trick as well as the ace of clubs to sink the contract.

