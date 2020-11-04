Assume you become declarer at four hearts on the auction shown. West leads the K-Q-10 of clubs. You play the jack from dummy and ruff East's ace. How would you continue?

It's easy to see, looking at all four hands, that the winning play is to lead a heart to dummy's king and, after West shows out, finesse against East's queen on the return. Eventually you lose a spade, but you make the contract.

Without seeing all four hands, however, you might easily play the ace of hearts first and end up down one. The outcome therefore seems to depend on a straightforward guess as to how to tackle the hearts. But there is a bit more to the deal than at first meets the eye.

When the hand was played in a team contest, declarer realized that the only threat to the contract was a 3-0 heart division. After East turned up with the club ace, South decided that West was likely to have the queen of hearts for his opening bid. He therefore cashed the ace of hearts and that was that -- down one.

While it may be true that West was more likely to have the heart queen for his bid, declarer missed a surefire way to make the contract. He should have reasoned that cashing the ace first would sink the contract if West showed out, but the same was not true if he cashed the king first and East showed out.