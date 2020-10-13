There are many hands where declarer has no real choice as to how to proceed. If a certain card is well-placed, he makes the contract; if it's badly placed, he goes down.

So it is in the present case, where West leads a diamond and South sees a loser in each suit. It should not take him long to realize that his only realistic chance of making four spades lies in the hope that East was dealt the king of hearts.

Accordingly, declarer should win the diamond lead and immediately return the deuce of hearts from dummy. Luckily, it turns out that East has the king. When he plays it, South follows low, but he then has two heart tricks instead of only the one he started with.

East's diamond return is taken with the ace, and a heart is led to the queen. Declarer then drives out the ace of trump and eventually disposes of his club loser on the ace of hearts to make four spades. The defense cannot stop him from scoring 10 tricks on this line of play.

While it is true that there is only a 50-50 chance that East was dealt the king of hearts, from a practical standpoint no other line of play can succeed. If West has the king of hearts, the contract is destined to fail from the word "go."