It was impossible to predict what Sylvia would do at any time, since her conception of the game was completely different than anyone else's.

The bids and plays she would concoct on the spur of the moment -- while to her appearing entirely logical -- were a never-ending source of astonishment not only to her harried partners but also to her (usually) grateful opponents.

Despite this, Sylvia was a popular member of the club, frequently providing the members with something to talk about whenever one of her zany bids or plays worked out in her favor.

Take this deal from Sylvia's very first team-of-four match. She was East and doubled six spades, which South -- well aware of Sylvia's proclivities -- redoubled.

West led the ace of diamonds, and Sylvia trumped it with the jack! This extraordinary play naturally drew a gasp from the large gallery of kibitzers, but thereafter the play proceeded normally, and South went down one.

At the other table, South also got to six spades (undoubled) but made the slam. Here, too, the ace of diamonds was led, but East discarded a club on it. Declarer ruffed and led a spade, West showing out.