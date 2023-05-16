SHOOTING:At least three people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were wounded Monday in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, authorities said. The shootings occurred at around 11 a.m. in Farmington, a city of about50,000people that serves as a modern-day trading post to the adjacent Navajo Nation reservation.

REFINERY FIRE:A fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery near Houston on Monday caused visible flames and left at least one worker dead, the company said. Marathon said the cause of the morning fire was under investigation.

MUSK SEC:Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators that was reached after his 2018 tweets claiming he secured funding to take Tesla private caused the electric vehicle maker's share price to jump and led to a temporary halt in trading, an appeals court ruled Monday.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD:The European Union approved Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard on Monday, deciding the deal won't stifle competition. The blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy, though, because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it.

HOSTEL FIRE:A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand's capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee the four-story building in their pajamas in what a fire chief on Tuesday called his "worst nightmare."

SPY CHARGES:China sentenced John Shing-Wan Leung, a 78-year-old United States citizen, to life in prison Monday on spying charges, in a case that could exacerbate the deterioration in ties between Beijing and Washington over recent years.