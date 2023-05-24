Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MEDICAID:The Biden administration said Tuesday it will conduct a yearly audit to verify the prices drugmakers charge on a handful of the costliest prescriptions covered by Medicaid, prompted by rising drug prices and complaints from state leaders. More than 90million people are enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP, which provides the poorest Americans with health insurance.

CAPITOL RIOT:Texas winery operator Christopher Ray Grider, 41, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly seven years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and joining an attack on the House chamber when police shot and killed another rioter in the Jan. 6,2021, riot. He also tried to cut power to the Capitol building, prosecutors said.

WHITE HOUSE:Police arrested a Missouri man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House on Monday night then exited the truck with a Nazi flag, the Secret Service said. He was identified as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield,Missouri.

SHOOTING:U.S. Border Patrol agents answering reports of gunfire fatally shot Raymond Mattia on the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico boundary last week after he abruptly threw something and raised his arm, the agency said Tuesday.

FIRE:Investigators in Guyana believe a fire that killed 19 victims, mostly girls, trapped in a school dormitory was deliberately set by a student who was upset that her mobile phone was confiscated, an official said Tuesday.

NATIVE CHILDREN:Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Monday signed legislation giving Native American families preference in fostering and adopting Native children involved with child protective services, a proactive move to protect such rights as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could undercut them nationally.

— Associated Press