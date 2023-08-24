TENSIONS: South Korea said Thursday that North Korea launched a long-range rocket in possibly the North's second attempt to put a spy satellite into space.

ECONOMIC BLOC: The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa held closeddoor discussions Wednesday on the possible expansion of their BRICS economic bloc, a move they've framed as a way to amplify the voice of developing nations, but which also serves the geopolitical interests of Beijing and Moscow.

ARMS SALE: The Biden administration approved a $500 million arms sale to Taiwan as it ramps up military assistance to the island despite fervent objections from China, the State Department said Wednesday.

WILDFIRES: Advancing flames devoured forests and homes as wildfires that have killed 20 people raged Wednesday across large areas of Greece, with hundreds of blazes also burning in neighboring Turkey and in Spain's Canary Islands.

ABORTION: South Carolina's new all-male Supreme Court reversed course on abortion Wednesday, upholding a ban on most such procedures after about six weeks of pregnancy that takes effect immediately.

TRANS PROTEST: Montana prosecutors declined this week to pursue misdemeanor trespassing charges against seven people arrested in April in the state House gallery for protesting after Republicans denied transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr the right to debate bills near the end of the 2023 legislative session.

— Associated Press

