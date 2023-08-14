TEHRAN: A gunman opened fire Sunday night at a prominent shrine in southern Iran, killing one person and wounding eight others in an attack that followed another assault there months earlier, authorities said.

HONG KONG: Jimmy Lai, a former newspaper publisher and one of Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy activists, spends around 23 hours a day in solitary confinement in a maximum-security facility while he awaits a trial that could send him to prison for life. The AP in recent weeks captured exclusive photos of Lai, who looked thinner than when he was last photographed in February 2021.

POLAND: Poland's ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum whether they support accepting "thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa" as part of a European Union relocation plan, the prime minister said Sunday, as his conservative party seeks to hold onto power.

VIRGINIA: A Maryland man committed over a dozen hit-and-run crashes in a stolen ambulance alone in addition to driving a stolen truck Saturday on several major northern Virginia highways this past weekend before being taken into custody in the District of Columbia, Virginia State Police said. There were no reports of serious injuries.

PHILADELPHIA: Authorities are searching for five suspects after a shooting at a north Philadelphia playground left three men dead and another critically wounded. Police said the victims were among a group of people gathered at the 8th and Diamond basketball courts.

LOUISVILLE: Louisville schools will stay closed Monday and Tuesday to allow more time to fix bus routes whose redesign left some children at home on the first school day this year and others getting home hours late.