Home invasion call prompts death investigation in Desoto
DESOTO – A home invasion call has prompted to a death investigation in Desoto.
Jessica Trexler, 33, of Pulaski, was located dead inside a residence at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said.
After an initial investigation, it has been reported that Trexler did not have permission to enter the residence and may have done so by force, police said.
A guest at the residence, 25-year-old Jessica Palmer, was arrested on various unlisted charges for her alleged involvement in the incident, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service, Coroner’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office all assisted in the case.
– Makayla Holder, The Southern
Pritzker seeks review of divestment in Russian interests
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has asked Illinois employee pension systems to review potential divestment in Russian assets after Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
The Democrat wrote to the Illinois State Board of Investments, the Teachers’ Retirement System and the State Universities’ Retirement System asking them “to explore the potential of divesting state pension assets from Russian-based companies and Russian assets.”
Pritzker’s action follows similar overtures in other states to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade its neighbor last week.
“The state of Illinois stands with the people of Ukraine and nations around the world supporting peace in the country,” Pritzker wrote.Divestment of Russian-related interests from the state’s $100 billion portfolio likely wouldn’t have the impact that economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and much of the West. But it has precedent.
State law prohibits investing in Iran, Sudan and companies that boycott Israel.
The flag of Ukraine was also raised over the Illinois Statehouse in Springfield.
– Associated Press
Police investigating armed robbery at Marion bank
MARION — People’s National Bank was allegedly robbed at gun point on Tuesday, according to a news release.
At 10:49 a.m. an unidentified person entered the People’s National Bank on 17th Street in Marion.
The individual was described by police as wearing a dark hoodie, black pants, a white full-face mask and gloves. The individual allegedly displayed a handgun and demanded cash, police said.
The suspect is of a medium to stocky build and approximately 5 feet and 9 inches, police said.
The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of United States currency, police said.
The suspect fled eastbound from the bank on foot.
The investigation is ongoing.
— Makayla Holder, The Southern