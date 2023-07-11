LARRY NASSAR: Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing Olympic and college female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times by another inmate Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman, a federal prison in Florida. Nassar was in stable condition on Monday, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

NORTH KOREA: The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claimed Monday that the country's warplanes repelled a U.S. spy plane that flew over its exclusive economic zone and warned of "shocking" consequences if the U.S. continues reconnaissance activities in the area. The U.S. and South Korean militaries did not immediately respond to the comments.

RIKERS ISLAND: In a report filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, a court-appointed monitor urged a judge to begin contempt proceedings against New York City over conditions at the troubled Rikers Island jail complex, setting the stage for a potential federal takeover of the jail system in the nation's most populous city. The judge's decision could come as soon as next month.

EXTREME HEAT: Employers across much of China were ordered Monday to limit outdoor work due to scorching temperatures, while the east and southwest were warned to prepare for torrential rain as the country struggled with heat, flooding and drought. Temperatures as high as 104 F were reported in cities including Shijiazhuang, southwest of Beijing, the capital.

HEAVY RAIN: Torrential rain pounded southwestern Japan, triggering floods and mudslides and leaving two people dead and at least six others missing, officials said Monday. Rain falling in the regions of Kyushu and Chugoku since the weekend caused flooding along many rivers, triggered mudslides, closed roads, disrupted trains and cut the water supply in some areas.

TRANSGENDER RULING: Kansas must stop allowing transgender people to change the sex listed on their driver's licenses, District Judge Teresa Watson ordered Monday as part of a lawsuit filed by the state's Republican attorney general. Watson's order will remain in effect for up to two weeks, though she can extend it.

