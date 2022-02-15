Chicago not-for-profit CEO pleads guilty to fraud scheme

CHICAGO — The leader of a Chicago not-for-profit group has pleaded guilty to misusing more than $260,000 in state grant money intended to develop commercial properties and fund a job training program.

Yesse Yehudah, 73, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud in federal court. Yehudah, who has already paid back $90,000, will have to pay back $170,000 under his plea, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17 with federal prosecutors pushing for him to serve up to 33 months in prison.

Yehudah was initially charged in a 15-count federal indictment in 2020 that involved the not-for-profit Fulfilling Our Responsibilities Unto Mankind where he was the president and CEO.

The 14 other counts against Yehudah — who was from Chicago but now lives in Wisconsin — will be dropped at sentencing.

Prosecutors accused him of devising a scheme to cheat the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which had provided his organization with three grants that totaled $575,000.

The grant money was designated to help spur economic development in Dolton, a south Chicago suburb, and to create a jobs training program.

The grants had strict guidelines on how the money could be spent. Yehudah has admitted to submitting bogus documents like forging checks and falsifying invoices to make the work seem legitimate to the state commerce agency.

Prosecutors said he pocketed the money and even made a private loan to another individual.

Slain Illinois woman’s daughters sue alleged killer’s estate

CHICAGO — The daughters of a suburban Chicago woman slain in 2019 are suing the estate of their mother’s accused killer, who died from COVID-19 while awaiting trial.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed last month in Cook County seeks damages in excess of $75,000 from the estate of Anthony Prate for the death of Malgorzata “Margaret” Daniel, 48.

Prate, of Algonquin, was charged with first-degree murder after Daniel was fatally stabbed nearly 30 times in her Schaumburg apartment following a Nov. 23, 2019, dinner party.

Prate, who had worked as an eye doctor in Lake Zurich and Barrington, was out of jail on $300,000 cash bail, outfitted with an ankle monitor and living with his mother in Tinley Park when he contracted COVID-19 last year, The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reported.

Prate died in December at age 57 at a Chicago-area hospital. His cause of death is listed as hypoxemic respiratory failure due to pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.

Dominika Daniel, 28, of Itasca, is named as the independent administrator of Daniel’s estate. She and her sister Patrycja “Tricia” Daniel, 29, are listed as their mother’s only heirs in the suit, which states that they have suffered “personal and pecuniary loss.”

Their loss includes the “loss of money, benefits, goods, services, companionship, society, and emotional support … grief, sorrow, and mental anguish,” resulting from their mother’s death.

The case is set for an April 7 hearing at the Daley Center in Chicago.

Man accused of lifting $25K dinosaur claw

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a fossilized dinosaur claw valued at $25,000 from a vendor in Tucson last month and then trying to resell it, authorities said.

The claw was stolen Jan. 30 from a vendor at the city’s annual Gem and Mineral Show, Tucson police said.

Christopher Thomas, 39, allegedly tried to sell the claw on Feb. 8 to another vendor, who recognized the item and alerted police, police said.

The dinosaur claw is now in Colorado with its owner.

Thomas faces a felony charge of trafficking stolen property, police said.

It was unclear Monday if Thomas had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf about the case.

— The Associated Press

