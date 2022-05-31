Bringing the building back: Alto Pass' new Bourbon Bar

The building at 260 Main Street in Alto Pass originally was the center of commerce for the community. Constructed as a mill in the 1800s, the two-story structure was a hub of activity for decades.

Later, it remained a destination, housing a lumberyard where are residents purchased everything from nails to doors, gathered to glean the latest gossip and discuss the news of the day.

Long after the grinding stopped and the last board had sold, the building lost its luster as well as its place as a magnet for the community. Now, a pair of local entrepreneurs have a vision of not only restoring the structure to its former glory, but once again making it a focal point for locals and visitors—and a perfect complement to the wedding venue and vacation rentals they operate nearby.

As owners of Havisham House, a popular wedding and event venue just a stone’s throw from the building at 260 Main, Nick and Jerri Schaefer long have been enamored with the former mill and have developed the location into something that appeals to wedding parties, guests and tourists.

Even before purchasing the property in late 2021, the couple knew what they wanted to do: refurbish the second floor into a pair of vacation rental suites and, preserve the history of the basement and first floor, turning them into an event venue and bourbon bar.

“Bourbon is going to be our specialty drink,” explained Nick Schaefer. “Most bars you go into may have one or two bourbons to choose from, but we are going to feature a wide selection of bourbons and a lot of specialty drinks—those that take a long time to make and with lots of garnishments. It’s going to be a completely different kind of place.”

As a bar – a place for friends to gather for a relaxing afternoon or evening, the bourbon bar offers a full selection of drinks: local and national wines, mixed drinks and spirts, drafts and craft beers, and of course a wide range of bourbons.

Schaefer said the new enterprise features private rooms for parties, dinners and other events as well as a spacious outdoor deck and small banquet hall. The plan is for it to be a perfect complement to their existing rentals and pavilion.

“I just picture wedding parties and families after they have a wedding rehearsal down at the pavilion, they will walk up here, past a waterfall and through beautiful landscaping and have their rehearsal dinner right here,” he explained.

The Bourbon Bar will include catering facilities as well as a selection of food for customers.

“We are not trying to be a restaurant. We will have a handful of things to eat, just not all fried things. We’re going beyond bar food,” Schaefer said.

All along, plans were to retain as much of the history and character of the building as possible, including exposed beams and showcasing the original two-foot thick stone walls of the basement, where a tasting room will be featured.

The tasting room even includes a personalized approach for guests.

“The idea is for anyone – a bride and groom, for example – to come in and tasted different whiskies and to blend and make your own cocktails to come up with your own personal drink and then we will barrel-age it for you so that you could have something later like your very own ‘Mr. and Mrs. Bourbon.’ The barrel will even have your name and wedding date on it,” he explained. “At your wedding we could crack open your barrel and you will have a one-of-a-kind drink.”

Schaefer said the personally-developed barrel of spirits do not have to be bourbon.

“It could be almost anything, any kind of cocktail. If your favorite drink is a Manhattan or if you want to develop a cherry wine and age it, we can do that,” he said.

He said the new bourbon bar will add to the appeal of Alto Pass. In addition to the Schaefers’ other entities, he pointed to the community’s location “right in the middle of the wine trail,” the growing list of events at the nearby Bald Knob Cross of Peace and, of course, the wineries that dot the area. The Bourbon Bar features limited hours – Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays to start – but the facility is also available for private parties and special events.

“We’re right here in a pretty little town that wants to welcome people,” he said describing the economic necessity of bringing others to his community and others like it. “We don’t have industry in Union County any more. Tourism is our focus. With the venue, we’re bringing 150 to 200 people on average every weekend there is a wedding and 75% of those people have never been here before.”

The enormity of transformation of a mill-turned-lumberyard-turned-eyesore into something attractive is not lost on Schaefer.

“It’s an old building and sometimes you think it’s futile,” he admitted. “Everything takes ten time longer than you expect and it seems like it cost ten time more, too, but it’s worth it,” he said. “The goal is to dress it up while being as original as we can.”

The Schaefers, who also own the Pyramid Acres Marina at Lake of Egypt, are no strangers to these sort of major renovation projects. Haversham House, the venue and rental just up the hill from the Bourbon Bar was in danger of falling down when they acquired the property. It now stands as a testament to their care and dedication both to history and to community.

“We just want to do things right,” Schaefer said.

