Brogdon's late 3 helps Pacers shake off Rockets, 114-107

Beal, who once scored 53 and 55 points in consecutive games, sank a free throw with 4.4 seconds left to hit the mark. He went 20 of 25 from the floor, made 7 of 10 3-points and went 13 of 15 from the line to match former Wizard Gilbert Arenas for the franchise single-game mark.

MAGIC 105, CAVALIERS 94: At Orlando, Florida, former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz suffered a season-ending tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first quarter of the Orlando's win over Cleveland.

The Magic confirmed the ACL injury after the game and said Fultz would miss the rest of the season.

Fultz, who was off to the best start of his career, was driving to the basket less than five minutes into the game when he was cut off by Isaac Okoro and his left knee buckled without contact. The Orlando point guard writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes before he was helped into a wheelchair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0