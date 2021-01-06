Brogdon's late 3 helps Pacers shake off Rockets, 114-107

INDIANAPOLIS — Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading Indiana past Houston on Wednesday night.
Justin Holiday added a season-high 20 points for Indiana, winner of two straight. It’s the first time the Pacers have beaten the Rockets at home since January 2017.
John Wall had a season-high 28 points in his fourth game with his new team but James Harden finished with 15. Harden also had 12 assists for Houston, which gave up the final eight points after taking a 107-106 lead.
Brogdon answered with his 3-pointer, Domantas Sabonis' putback with 1:31 to go extended the margin to four and Brogdon sealed the victory by making two free throws with 29.9 seconds left.
Houston has lost two straight.
76ERS 141, WIZARDS 136: At Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 38 points and NBA-leading Philadelphia overcame a Washington record-tying 60-point performance by Bradley Beal in a win over the Wizards.
The Sixers are an NBA-best 7-1 in coach Doc Rivers' first season in Philadelphia
Beal was stuffed on a layup and missed a 3-pointer inside the final minute, nearly coming up short of joining Golden State’s Steph Curry as 60-point scorers this season.
Beal, who once scored 53 and 55 points in consecutive games, sank a free throw with 4.4 seconds left to hit the mark. He went 20 of 25 from the floor, made 7 of 10 3-points and went 13 of 15 from the line to match former Wizard Gilbert Arenas for the franchise single-game mark.
MAGIC 105, CAVALIERS 94: At Orlando, Florida, former top overall draft pick Markelle Fultz suffered a season-ending tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first quarter of the Orlando's win over Cleveland.
The Magic confirmed the ACL injury after the game and said Fultz would miss the rest of the season.
Fultz, who was off to the best start of his career, was driving to the basket less than five minutes into the game when he was cut off by Isaac Okoro and his left knee buckled without contact. The Orlando point guard writhed in pain on the floor for several minutes before he was helped into a wheelchair.