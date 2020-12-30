Brown scores career-high 42, Celtics beat Memphis 126-107

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had a career-high 42 points, scoring 18 in the second quarter on Wednesday night when Boston pulled away to earn their 10th straight victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Brown matched his career best of 34 points with three minutes left in the third, and his seven 3-pointers made (on 10 attempts) tied a career high. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points, Marcus Smart had 14 and Robert Williams III had 10 rebounds for Boston, which hasn't lost to Memphis since 2016.
Hours after announcing they will be without leading scorer and reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant for three to five weeks because of a sprained ankle, the Grizzlies lost for the third time in four games. Jonas Valančiūnas had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Gorgui Dieng scored 17 points.
Memphis opened a 4-0 lead before giving up the next 12 points of the game. The Celtics led 31-19 after one quarter and had a 17-0 run in the second — two 3-pointers from Tatum and three 3s and a putback layup from Brown — to open a 57-30 lead.
The Grizzlies didn't get within 20 until there were less than two minutes left, and the benches had been emptied. TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Memphis is coming off of a 116-111 overtime victory over Brooklyn. ... The Grizzlies last won in Boston in 2013. ... Kyle Anderson, who had 48 points in the previous two games, scored nine and was 0 for 4 from 3-point range.
Celtics: Tatum was listed as questionable with a left thumb sprain on the injury report that came out Wednesday afternoon, but later he was upgraded to available. He started the game and scored 16 points in 23 minutes. ... Brown was 10 for 15 in the first half, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range. ... Tacko Fall saw his first action of the season, playing the last six minutes and hitting a pair of free throws.
HEAT 119, BUCKS 108: At Miami, the Miami Heat engineered a 58-point turnaround against the Milwaukee Bucks in 24 hours.
And just like that, an embarrassing loss was avenged.
Goran Dragic scored 26 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Heat beat the Bucks 119-108 on Wednesday night -- one day after Milwaukee made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers on the way to a 47-point romp on Miami’s home floor.
Tyler Herro scored 21 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by 14 early in the second half and rallied to get a split of the two-game, two-night series against the team that finished with the NBA’s best record in each of the past two regular seasons.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 26 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists — for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo scored 15 and Jrue Holiday 13 for Milwaukee, while Khris Middleton was held to eight on 3-for-15 shooting.
NETS 145, HAWKS 141: At New York, Kyrie Irving shook off three rough quarters to score 17 of his 25 points in the fourth, Kevin Durant had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Brooklyn handed Atlanta their first loss.
In the opener of a two-game series between the teams that was almost entirely about offense — the third game in Nets franchise where both teams had 100 points through three quarters — Irving couldn't get into the act. He was just 3 for 16 from the field and getting badly outplayed by point guard counterpart Trae Young.
But he made three 3-pointers in the final period after missing all seven through three as the Nets rallied to win after dropping two straight following their 2-0 start.
Young had 30 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, and John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds. But it wasn't enough for the Hawks, who had won their first three for the first time since 2016.