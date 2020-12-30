Brown scores career-high 42, Celtics beat Memphis 126-107

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had a career-high 42 points, scoring 18 in the second quarter on Wednesday night when Boston pulled away to earn their 10th straight victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brown matched his career best of 34 points with three minutes left in the third, and his seven 3-pointers made (on 10 attempts) tied a career high. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points, Marcus Smart had 14 and Robert Williams III had 10 rebounds for Boston, which hasn't lost to Memphis since 2016.

Hours after announcing they will be without leading scorer and reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant for three to five weeks because of a sprained ankle, the Grizzlies lost for the third time in four games. Jonas Valančiūnas had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Gorgui Dieng scored 17 points.

Memphis opened a 4-0 lead before giving up the next 12 points of the game. The Celtics led 31-19 after one quarter and had a 17-0 run in the second — two 3-pointers from Tatum and three 3s and a putback layup from Brown — to open a 57-30 lead.

The Grizzlies didn't get within 20 until there were less than two minutes left, and the benches had been emptied. TIP-INS