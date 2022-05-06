Tags
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
A Wednesday fatal crash has left two children injured and one adult dead.
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Christi and Matthew Bailey have been charged with unlawful restraint and endangering the life or health of a child for their treatment of children at Little Angels Learning Center in Harrisburg.
Two carjacking suspects have been pronounced dead after jumping into the Little Calumet River early Saturday morning.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash Wednesday morning.
It's official. Salem High School has notified River-to-River Conference school administrators that it is declining a formal invitation to join…
Before deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect allegedly fled.
“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley Judd said of her mother to the crowd while crying. The late Ray Charles also joined the Hall in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter.
Two women, including one from Genoa City, have been charged in connection to the concealment of a body found in a conservation area near Richmond, just over the Illinois state line.
