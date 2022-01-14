Bruce Wayne

Bruce is a dog from an on-going case. Adoption must be out of state due to circumstances that will only... View on PetFinder
The Illinois Attorney General's lawsuit alleges the pollution is the result of Sugar Camp using firefighting foam containing PFAS in an attempt to extinguish an underground fire that erupted at its mine facility in August.
The City Council on Monday night reluctantly approved an ordinance adopting OSHA's workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandate policies.
COVID-19 surges across Southern Illinois this week as case counts and positivity rates near new heights — with no signs of slowing.
Both the Carbondale Park District and its attorneys declined comment, citing pending litigation, according to Jonathan Mitchell with the Feirich/Mager/Green/Ryan law firm speaking on behalf of the district.
Carbondale Elementary School District PE Teacher Brian Maztenbacher hopes a new program will teach kindergarteners to ride bicycles.
Pamela Jo Skaggs
An upswing in positive COVID-19 test results has forced one area school district to cancel classes and another warning closures may be coming.
LOS ANGELES — With the help of an anonymous fan, Marion senior Deavon Margrum was able to finish the calendar year in Southern California play…
There are fewer than 1,000 documented cases like Kayden Jongsma in the world.
CARBONDALE — Despite not winning the team title, eight local teams won 10 of the 14 individual weight class titles at the 60th annual Murdale …
