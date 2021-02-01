Bruins erase 3-goal deficit to down Capitals

WASHINGTON — David Pastrnak scored his first two goals of the season before Craig Smith tied it, Brandon Carlo scored the go-ahead goal and the Boston Bruins came back to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Monday night.

Boston rallied from a 3-0 deficit for the second game in a row against Washington. After losing Saturday on Alex Ovechkin's overtime goal, the Bruins finished the job this time as Carlo beat Vitek Vanecek with 2:37 left in the third period and Brad Marchand sealed it with an empty-netter.

Pastrnak was playing his second game after undergoing offseason hip surgery. He and Ovechkin tied for the NHL lead in goals last season.

Washington lost in regulation for the first time this season, ending its franchise-best point streak to start a season at nine games. The Capitals lost another regular to injury when winger Conor Sheary limped off late in the third period.

The Florida Panthers, who have played only six games this season, are the league's last unbeaten team in regulation.

Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara scored in his second game against his old team. Chara and Daniel Sprong combined for two goals in 11 seconds, John Carlson scored on the power play and Jakub Vrana had two primary assists after being demoted to the fourth line.