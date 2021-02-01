Bruins erase 3-goal deficit to down Capitals

WASHINGTON — David Pastrnak scored his first two goals of the season before Craig Smith tied it, Brandon Carlo scored the go-ahead goal and the Boston Bruins came back to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Monday night.
Boston rallied from a 3-0 deficit for the second game in a row against Washington. After losing Saturday on Alex Ovechkin's overtime goal, the Bruins finished the job this time as Carlo beat Vitek Vanecek with 2:37 left in the third period and Brad Marchand sealed it with an empty-netter.
Pastrnak was playing his second game after undergoing offseason hip surgery. He and Ovechkin tied for the NHL lead in goals last season.
Washington lost in regulation for the first time this season, ending its franchise-best point streak to start a season at nine games. The Capitals lost another regular to injury when winger Conor Sheary limped off late in the third period.
The Florida Panthers, who have played only six games this season, are the league's last unbeaten team in regulation.
Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara scored in his second game against his old team. Chara and Daniel Sprong combined for two goals in 11 seconds, John Carlson scored on the power play and Jakub Vrana had two primary assists after being demoted to the fourth line.
Vanecek allowed four goals on 32 shots. Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves.
RANGERS 3, PENGUINS 1: At New York, Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping New York win over Pittsburgh.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Kevin Rooney scored and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves as New York snapped a three-game losing streak against Pittsburgh.
Jason Zucker scored and Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Penguins in their fifth road loss this season.
LIGHTNING 5, PREDATORS 2: At Tampa, Steven Stamkos' goal made him the franchise leader in power-play points, Yanni Gourde scored twice and Tampa Bay remained perfect on home ice with a victory over Nashville.
Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning. Stamkos' goal in the second gave him 301 points on the power play to pass Marty St. Louis for most in team history.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 4-0 at home.