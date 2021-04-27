Bruins keep Penguins in check, tighten East race

PITTSBURGH — Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots and Boston edged Pittsburgh 3-1 on Tuesday night to tighten the playoff race in the hyper-competitive East Division.

David Krejci gave the Bruins the lead with his seventh goal of the season late in the second period. Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall scored in the third as Boston ended a two-game losing streak.

Jeff Carter spoiled Rask's bid for his 52nd career shutout with his 11th of the season — and third since joining the Penguins at the trade deadline — with 2:21 left, but it wasn't enough. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves for Pittsburgh, two days after shutting out the Bruins.

It was a taut, physical contest that had the look and feel of a playoff game.

The next time the teams meet, it very well could be.

Pittsburgh and Boston are in a close race with Washington and the New York Islanders for the East Division's four available playoff spots, with the New York Rangers not completely out of it with just over two weeks remaining in the regular season.