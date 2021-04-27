Bruins keep Penguins in check, tighten East race

PITTSBURGH — Tuukka Rask turned aside 25 shots and Boston edged Pittsburgh 3-1 on Tuesday night to tighten the playoff race in the hyper-competitive East Division.
David Krejci gave the Bruins the lead with his seventh goal of the season late in the second period. Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall scored in the third as Boston ended a two-game losing streak.
Jeff Carter spoiled Rask's bid for his 52nd career shutout with his 11th of the season — and third since joining the Penguins at the trade deadline — with 2:21 left, but it wasn't enough. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves for Pittsburgh, two days after shutting out the Bruins.
It was a taut, physical contest that had the look and feel of a playoff game.
The next time the teams meet, it very well could be.
Pittsburgh and Boston are in a close race with Washington and the New York Islanders for the East Division's four available playoff spots, with the New York Rangers not completely out of it with just over two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Penguins could have clinched a 15th straight playoff berth with a win and a loss by the Rangers to Buffalo. That celebration will have to wait after the Boston kept the NHL's most potent attack in check to earn its fifth win in eight meetings with Pittsburgh.
CAPITALS 1, ISLANDERS 0: At Washington, Daniel Sprong scored 1:29 in for his third goal in two games, Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves and Washington shut out New York to win their first home game with fans this season and sweep a three-game series between the teams.
Sprong continues to make the most of his opportunity to fill in on the top line for captain Alex Ovechkin, who missed a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Despite playing again without Ovechkin and injured defenseman Justin Schultz, the Capitals leapfrogged Pittsburgh to move back into first place in the neck-and-neck East Division.
The Islanders have fallen to third after picking up one point out of a possible six in three games against Washington. They were shut out by a rookie goaltender for the second time in six games and third time overall in that span.
DEVILS 6, FLYERS 4: At Newark, New Jersey, Yegor Sharangovich scored the go-ahead goal at 12:36 of the third period and New Jersey snapped a 10-game winless streak with a wild victory over Philadelphia.
Nico Hischier, Pavel Zacha, Miles Wood and Connor Carrick also scored for the Devils, who saw the Flyers rally from third-period deficits twice to tie the game.
Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves as the Devils ended an 0-9-1 skid and won for the first time since April 8. Mikhail Maltsev scored into an empty net in the waning seconds to ice the game.