Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals 4-1 for 3-1 series lead

BOSTON — David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds apart to break the game open early in the third period, and Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots to lead Boston to a victory over Washington on Friday night and give the Bruins a 3-1 lead in their first-round East Division playoff series.

After three straight overtime games in which neither team managed as much as a two-goal lead, the Bruins made it 2-0 on Pastrnak's power-play goal 29 seconds into the third. The 25% capacity crowd had barely settled down before Jake DeBrusk's shot bounced high off the glass behind Ilya Samsonov and landed in the crease for Coyle to poke it into the net.

Behind the play, oft-suspended Capitals forward Tom Wilson put a few extra shots on Boston's Nick Ritchie, and the rest of the Bruins cut short their celebration to go help out — one of many scuffles in the game.

Alex Ovechkin made it 3-1 with 15 minutes left in the game when his shot was deflected into the net by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. It was Ovechkin's first goal of the 2021 playoffs and the 71st of his postseason career, moving him past Steve Yzerman and into a tie with Bryan Trottier for 16th most in NHL history.