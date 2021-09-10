Bryant cheered in Wrigley return, Giants win 5th in row

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send San Francisco over the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Friday for their fifth straight win.
The Giants, who entered 2 ½ games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, improved to a major league-best 91-50.
It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run homer that put San Francisco ahead. Belt connected for a two-run drive later in the inning.
While all eyes were on Bryant in this one, Belt has been fueling the Giants during their most recent surge.
The 33-year-old first baseman added a double and two walks, giving him eight hits in 17 at-bats his last four games.
"I don't know if I can get more confident than I am right now," Belt deadpanned. "I just named myself captain."
Belt apparently proclaimed himself captain of the club on recent flight. Longoria joking responded by taping a "C" on the front of Belt's jersey before Friday's game — and Belt wore it while reaching base four times.
"I wasn't going to wear it, but everybody thought that I should," Belt said.
Not only is Belt swinging a hot bat, Longoria is picking up the pace, too, as the Giants roll toward the finish.
"I think I'm in a pretty good spot," Longoria said. "I think I need a few more high-leverage at-bats."
Rookie Frank Schwindel hit a solo drive for the Cubs, giving him 12 homers and seven in the last 11 games. Chicago lost for just the second time in 10 games.
Bryant was traded to the Giants for two prospects at the July 30 deadline as the rebuilding Cubs unloaded marquee stars who were set to become free agents after this season. The 29-year-old got a standing ovation from the crowd of 29,439 during a pregame video tribute and again before his first inning at-bat.
The slugger was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015, then the NL MVP in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series to end a 108-year championship drought. In this one, Bryant went 0 for 3 with a walk, run and struck out swinging twice.
"There was a lot going on in terms of emotions," Bryant said. "It was pretty hard to contain it all."
"It kind of got the best of me and it was kind of hard to play baseball after that," he said.
Longoria hit a full-count fastball from Trevor Megill (1-1) high into the bleachers in left-center for his 11th homer and first since Aug. 17. The third baseman, who returned last week from a bruised right hand, added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Belt tagged Michael Rucker for his 22nd homer, a shot to the basket in left. LaMonte Wade Jr. had two hits and an RBI.
San Francisco's Dominic Leone opened with two perfect innings on a bullpen day, and the Giants used eight pitchers in a combined two-hitter. Camilo Doval (2-1) got the final out of the sixth for the win.
Kyle Hendricks allowed one run on four hits over six innings in a no-decision. He struck out four, walked two and was back in form after three rocky starts when he had a 10.13 ERA over 16 innings.
"It was good to see him back to being the way he normally is," said bench coach Andy Green, who is running the team with manager David Ross out after a positive COVID-19 test. "It was good to see him be him."
Schwindel gave the Cubs home runs in 16 straight games, one short of the team record set in 1998.
PIRATES 4, NATIONALS 3: At Pittsburgh, Ke’Bryan Hayes capped off a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single as Pittsburgh slipped past Washington.
Hayes completed a two-run comeback by sending a pitch from Washington reliever Alberto Baldonado to right field, scoring Ben Gamel from third for the first walk-off hit of his career.
Pittsburgh trailed 3-2 going into the ninth but quickly put two men on off Washington rookie reliever Patrick Murphy (0-1). Murphy gave way to Baldonado, who retired Cole Tucker but allowed the tying run to score on a groundout to shortstop by Colin Moran.
METS 10, YANKEES 3: At New York, rookie Tylor Megill struck out a career-high 10 in a career-long seven innings and the New York Mets took advantage of a string of mental and physical mistakes by the reeling Yankees to rout their Bronx rival at Citi Field in the opener of the season’s second Subway Series.
Making the 15th start of his first big league season, Megill (3-4) allowed four hits and walked one as the Mets got back to .500 at 71-71. The 26-year-old right-hander threw up to 97.2 mph, well above his 94.5 mph average coming in.
The Yankees lost their season-high seventh in a row and for the 11th time in 13 games following a 13-game winning streak. They began the night a half-game ahead of Toronto for the AL’s second wild-card berth.
ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 3: At Baltimore, Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and Baltimore beat the Blue Jays to end Toronto's season-high winning streak at eight.
Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423 feet and gave Baltimore the decisive lead.
The Orioles have won five games in September, one more than they won in August.