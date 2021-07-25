Bryant, Rizzo, Bote homer as Cubs beat Diamondbacks 5-1

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote homered, Trevor Williams pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Sunday.

Bryant and Bote each hit two-run shots as Chicago took two of three in the series.

Williams (4-2) struck out six and allowed five hits with no walks over 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless outing of the season. It was the right-hander's second start (and third appearance) since missing five weeks following an appendectomy.

“I've been wanting to pitch in front of a full Wrigley,” said Williams, who was making his first home start since crowd restrictions were lifted. “It's special and I felt the energy on the mound.”

Andrew Young had a pinch-hit RBI single and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had won five of six.

Arizona starter Caleb Smith (3-7) allowed five runs on three hits in six innings.

“I thought I threw the ball well; the results aren't what I wanted,” Smith said. “The two walks (before the homers) are something you can't defend.”