Bubic takes no-hitter into 7th, Royals beat Cubs 4-2

Bubic, who turned 24 on Thursday, struck out nine and walked two. He was roughed up in his previous start, allowing seven runs in 1 1/3 innings against St. Louis.

"I think he learned something the last time that is probably going to stick with him a long time," Matheny said. "That's one of the best adjustments from one start to the next you'll see a young pitcher make."

Chicago dropped its 12th straight home game, matching the franchise record. It has lost 20 of 24 overall.

Rookie right-hander Keegan Thompson (3-3) allowed two runs and five hits in four innings in his second big league start.

Merrifield singled and scored on a wild pitch in the first. Lopez added an RBI single in the second.

The Royals stretched its lead to 3-0 in the fifth after Chicago appeared to throw Benintendi out at the plate trying to score from first base on a double by Michael A. Taylor. The relay from left fielder Michael Hermosillo and second baseman David Bote easily beat Benintendi, who was tagged out by catcher Robinson Chirinos.

But Kansas City challenged that Chirinos didn't allow Benintendi a path to the plate, and the call was overturned after review.