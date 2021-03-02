Buchnevich, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 3-2 win over Sabres

NEW YORK — Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Tuesday night.
Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers, and Adam Fox had two assists. New York won for the fourth time in six games.
Shesterkin made eight saves in the first period, nine in the second and five in the third to beat the Sabres for the second time and improve to 5-7-1 on the season.
Sam Reinhart and Tobias Rieder scored for Buffalo, which has lost four straight (0-3-1) and nine of 11 (2-8-1). Carter Hutton finished with 16 saves and fell to 1-6-1 this year.
Neither team had a lot of chances in the third period. The Rangers managed just three shots on goal over the first 10 minutes, while the Sabres had two.
Buffalo pulled Hutton for an extra skater with about 1:40 remaining, but couldn't get the tying goal.
Kreider made it 3-1 at 9:32 of the second as he brought the puck along the left side and, with defenseman Brandon Montour on him, fired a shot from above the left circle that beat Hutton up high for his 10th goal.
Rieder pulled the Sabres back within one as his shot from inside the blue line went through traffic and past Shesterkin with 3:39 left in the middle period for this fourth. It was his first goal since Jan. 30 against New Jersey.
BLUE JACKETS 4, RED WINGS 1: At Columbus, Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves, Columbus scored three second-period goals, and the Blue Jackets won their first game played in front of home fans in more than a year, beating Detroit.
Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Riley Nash, Jack Roslovic and Boone Jenner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a five-game losing streak with their most complete game in weeks.
The state of Ohio loosened COVID-19 restrictions to allow 1,953 fans — about 10% of capacity — in Nationwide Arena, the first time the Blue Jackets have played a home game with spectators since March 1, 2020.
PENGUINS 5, FLYERS 2: At Pittsburgh, Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals and Pittsburgh defeated Philadelphia.
The Penguins won in front of their fans for the first time in almost a year, as state coronavirus restrictions were eased at the beginning of the month and spectators were allowed into the building. Penguins’ players raised their sticks and saluted the fans in attendance following the win.
Bryan Rust scored his seventh, and Cody Ceci and Mike Matheson added goals for Pittsburgh, which has won five of its last seven. Ceci’s goal came just 1:08 after Philadelphia's Joel Farabee’s second goal made it a 3-2 game. Tristan Jarry stopped 40 shots.
ISLANDERS 2, DEVILS 1: At Newark, Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves and came within 14 seconds of his fourth shutout, and red-hot New York beat the slumping Devils in New Jersey's first home game with fans in almost a year.
Rookie Oliver Wahlstrom broke a scoreless tie with a wicked wrist shot early in the third period. Anders Lee knocked in his own rebound just under seven minutes later for the New York, which is 9-2-2 in its last 13.
Varlamov lost his shutout bid with 13.2 seconds to play when Miles Wood scored with the Devils' net empty. The Islanders were trying for their second straight shutout after Ilya Sorokin blanked Pittsburgh 2-0 on Sunday.