Buchnevich, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 3-2 win over Sabres

NEW YORK — Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 Tuesday night.

Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers, and Adam Fox had two assists. New York won for the fourth time in six games.

Shesterkin made eight saves in the first period, nine in the second and five in the third to beat the Sabres for the second time and improve to 5-7-1 on the season.

Sam Reinhart and Tobias Rieder scored for Buffalo, which has lost four straight (0-3-1) and nine of 11 (2-8-1). Carter Hutton finished with 16 saves and fell to 1-6-1 this year.

Neither team had a lot of chances in the third period. The Rangers managed just three shots on goal over the first 10 minutes, while the Sabres had two.

Buffalo pulled Hutton for an extra skater with about 1:40 remaining, but couldn't get the tying goal.

Kreider made it 3-1 at 9:32 of the second as he brought the puck along the left side and, with defenseman Brandon Montour on him, fired a shot from above the left circle that beat Hutton up high for his 10th goal.